FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
AB Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
July 6, 2017 / 5:18 PM / a month ago

AB Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz

1 Min Read

The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016.Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG (DEZG.DE), the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.

The bookbuilding process starts on Thursday and may close at any time on short notice, Deutsche Bank, acting as sole bookrunner, said in a statement, adding that Deutz would remain an important supplier to Volvo.

(This version of the story corrects seller in headline and story, removes reference to Volvo cars)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.