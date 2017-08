HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd jumped more than 150 percent on Monday after Dalian Wanda Group said it will sell 91 percent of 13 tourism projects, as well as 76 hotels in China to Sunac China for $9.3 billion.

The stock jumped to as high as HK$1.48, up 155 percent, compared to a 1 percent gain for the broader index.