Warburg Pincus, Genesis Capital invest $120 million in Chinese online tutoring firm
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
January 9, 2018 / 9:12 AM / 2 days ago

Warburg Pincus, Genesis Capital invest $120 million in Chinese online tutoring firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Chinese growth capital fund Genesis Capital have invested $120 million in China’s Zhangmen, the online tutoring company said on Tuesday.

This is the sixth round of financing and the largest Zhangmen has received, it said in a statement.

A more-than-nine-year-old company, Zhangmen provides personalized tutoring courses to primary and middle school students aged between eight and 18 via its website and mobile apps. Total revenue of the company exceeded 1 billion yuan ($153 million) in 2017.

Warburg was the lead investor in this funding round, according to a Warburg spokeswoman.

Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
