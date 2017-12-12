FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warburg Pincus to buy 20 pct stake in Bharti Airtel's DTH arm for $350 mln
#Deals - Americas
December 12, 2017 / 1:12 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Warburg Pincus to buy 20 pct stake in Bharti Airtel's DTH arm for $350 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) on Tuesday said an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy up to a 20 percent stake in the Indian telecom operator’s direct-to-home arm for $350 million.

FILE PHOTO: A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Under the deal, Bharti Airtel will sell 15 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia Ltd, while the remaining 5 percent will be sold by another Bharti entity, the telecom operator said in a statement. (bit.ly/2C5FBBX)

Viraj Sawhney, managing director of Warburg Pincus India, will join Bharti Telemedia’s board as part of the deal.

Once the deal closes, Airtel will own 80 percent stake in the DTH unit.

Bharti Telemedia, which operates under the brand Airtel TV, has about 14 million subscribers and a revenue of about $550 million in the 12-month period ended Sept. 30.

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
