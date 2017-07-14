FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Podcast: Sex and sensibility in the U.S. military
July 14, 2017

Podcast: Sex and sensibility in the U.S. military

Matthew Gault

1 Min Read

In 2013, the White House ordered the Pentagon to open combat roles to women and gave the military a three year deadline. As women take on more roles in the U.S. military, both on the frontlines and in leadership, the Pentagon must face an issue it’s long ignored – relations between men and women.

Tailhook and the Marines United Scandal reveal a military culture that can be at odds with women and their roles alongside men.

But the complications don’t end there. This week on War College, journalist Kevin Knodell walks us through the U.S. military’s general discomfort with talking about sex, according to female service members he spoke with.

About the Author

Produced by Bethel Habte

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

