2 months ago
U.S. weather forecaster sees El Niño unlikely through fall 2017
June 8, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. weather forecaster sees El Niño unlikely through fall 2017

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said there are no active El Niño or La Niña patterns and that neutral conditions are likely in the Northern Hemisphere during fall 2017.

However, chances for El Niño remain elevated, between 35 and 50 percent, relative to the long-term average into the fall, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in a monthly forecast.

The last El Niño, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically occurs every few years, went away in 2016 and was linked to crop damage, fires and flash floods.

The CPC had projected nearly equal chances for neutral or El Niño conditions during the summer and fall in its previous advisory last month.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli

