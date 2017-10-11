Japan sees growing signs of La Nina emerging as Pacific Ocean waters near equator cool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau projected on Wednesday that there are growing signs of a La Niña pattern emerging as sea water temperatures being monitored near the equator in the Pacific Ocean are now cooler than their benchmark levels.

There is a 50 percent chance that a La Niña would emerge in the autumn or winter in Northern Hemisphere, while there is the same possibility of a normal weather pattern, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a statement.

The Agency said last month there was a 40 percent chance of a La Nina emerging.