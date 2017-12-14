Breakingviews - Tencent health push shows sneaking hubris symptoms

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tencent’s healthcare push shows symptoms of hubris. China’s $480 billion social-media and gaming giant has rapidly and quietly expanded into the sector, where apps linking patients to doctors and other health services are booming. The business opportunity helping upgrade the country’s inefficient medical system is real, but competition is fierce and online models are unproven.

Fu Jianghua (L), the head of Yangjia Hospital, checks a patient in the hospital in Wuyi County, Zhejiang Province, China October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Beijing is busy overhauling an overstretched healthcare sector struggling to serve the needs of a growing middle class and ageing population. Central to governments efforts to streamline efficiency are AI and big data: analysts at Bernstein estimate Chinese spending on health technology will top $150 billion by 2020. China’s internet trio - Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu – and insurance giants like Ping An are moving in. For Tencent’s part, it already partners with networks of hospitals and doctors facilitating payments and appointments through its popular WeChat messaging app.

The Shenzhen giant has pushed further. Local media and research company Iyiou.com estimates that the company has ploughed some $3 billion into 33 health-related startups at home and abroad since 2014. The company is opening clinics and an artificial intelligence-powered laboratory. The Tencent-backed We Doctor Group wants to raise $500 million ahead of an initial public offering next year, IFR reported on Nov. 29. The ambitious healthcare outfit, which Reuters says is targeting a $5 billion plus valuation in the upcoming funding round, is pushing into pharmacies, building and operating clinics, and selling health insurance. Chief Strategy Officer Jeff Chen told Reuters in an interview this week that it wants to expand abroad too.

Relative to peers, Tencent has been a disciplined acquirer, although recent off-piste moves into electric cars and supermarkets are cause for concern. But Chinese healthcare is highly regulated and politically sensitive. Tencent has already been on the receiving end of regulatory crackdowns on social media and gaming; operating clinics and underwriting insurance opens up new facets of policy risk. It will also be costly. Profitability remains elusive for many Chinese consumer healthcare businesses; We Doctor has yet to break even. This may be an exciting opportunity, but Tencent’s rushed health initiative could end up hospitalized.