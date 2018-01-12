FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
This week in sports: Marquee events are ad sales boon for NBC
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Keeping Score
January 12, 2018 / 9:38 PM / a day ago

This week in sports: Marquee events are ad sales boon for NBC

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A bedroom in the Olympic Village is pictured in Pyeongchang, South Korea, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

NBC expects ad sales records for the Super Bowl and the Olympics, the broadcaster said, including more than $900 million in national ad sales for the Games.

Breaking the ice? South Korea wants to form a united women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to compete in next month’s Winter Olympics, according to the Yonhap news agency. The proposal comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Cycling centenarian says so long: French cycling hero Robert Marchand retires at the age of 106, a year after he completed 14.08 miles in one hour, a world record for the over-105s category.

Click here to view more of the best Reuters sports photography.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.