This week in sports: The Dodgers clinch World Series berth

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez (14) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning in game five of the 2017 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

California dreamin’: The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League Championship title this week, officially punching their ticket to the Major League Baseball World Series. They will face either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees – a fate decided tonight or tomorrow.

Trump won’t take kneeling sitting down: President Donald Trump this week continued his crusade against NFL players kneeling during the anthem to protest racism. Trump launched a petition asking for “a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem,” after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell rejected the president’s calls to punish players who kneel during the traditional pre-game performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Snapping up an Olympics deal: Snapchat, a social media platform known for its blink-and-you-miss-it posts and loyal Millennial base, signed a deal this week to present Winter Olympics content from the Pyeongchang games. Snapchat will carry curated stories drawing on content sent by users and also “Publisher Stories.”

And finally, sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow got a behind-the-scenes look at the new Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium and spoke to team President and CEO Rich McKay, among others. Watch the videos here: