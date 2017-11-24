This week in sports: Iran’s women ready to do the heavy lifting

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

The weight of a nation: Women weightlifters from Iran will be allowed to compete internationally for the first time. Iran has one of the world’s strongest weightlifting cultures, with its men having won seven Olympic gold medals this century.

Winter athletes hit with Olympic bans: The International Olympic Committee handed down lifetime bans for doping violations against two Russian bobsledders and two speed skaters. Fourteen Russian athletes have been banned this month as part of an investigation into allegations of widespread doping at the Sochi Games.

Trump assails NFL protest: The president again criticized the NFL over some of its players’ decisions to protest during the national anthem. This week, he criticized Oakland Raiders player Marshawn Lynch after the running back sat during the rendition of the song before a game in Mexico City.

Sports marketing expert Rick Horrow discussed the challenges of reaching younger fans with Canadian Football League Chairman Jim Lawson. Watch here: