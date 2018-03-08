FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Oprah Winfrey sheds portion of Weight Watchers stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Media mogul Oprah Winfrey sold a portion of her holdings in Weight Watchers International Inc, the former talk show host’s production company Harpo Inc said on Tuesday.

A portion of the shares were donated to Winfrey’s foundation and she will retain over 75 percent of her holdings in the weight management company, Harpo said in a statement.

Winfrey will not sell additional shares this year, it added.

Cast member Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“I am deeply committed to Weight Watchers and continue to see a bright future for the company,” said Winfrey, who is continuing in her role as board member, adviser and spokesperson.

In 2015, Winfrey joined Weight Watchers’ board and took a 10-percent stake in the company, with options to buy more.

Weight Watchers’ stock have gained more than eight times in value since she bought into the company.

