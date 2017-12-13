FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Australia's Westfield rise 15 percent after $16 billion Unibail bid
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
December 13, 2017 / 12:23 AM / a day ago

Shares in Australia's Westfield rise 15 percent after $16 billion Unibail bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares of Australian shopping mall giant Westfield Corp (WFD.AX) rose as much as 15 percent on Wednesday, their biggest single-day gain, after the company said it would accept a $16 billion takeover offer from France’s Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBP.AS).

A Westfield Corp sign adorns the side of a building in central Sydney, Australia, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The shares hit a high of A$9.77 after coming out of a trading halt at 0000 GMT before easing to A$9.73, up 14.5 percent, while the broader market was up 0.1 percent.

That was below Unibail-Rodamco’s offer of A$10.01, reflecting risks that Australia’s biggest company takeover on record may encounter regulatory challenges.

    Shares of Scentre Group (SGC.AX), which Westfield spun off in 2014 to hold its Australian shopping centers while Westfield kept the U.S. and British assets, were up 1.1 percent, on top of the previous day’s 4 percent rally amid speculation about the Westfield deal.

    The private companies of Westfield Chairman Frank Lowy own about 5 percent of Scentre, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    In French trading overnight, shares of Unibail-Rodamco fell 4 percent with analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux saying the deal looked expensive.

    ($1 = 1.3229 Australian dollars)

    Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.