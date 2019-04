FILE PHOTO: The WeWork logo is displayed outside of a co-working space in New York City, New York U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for its initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said on Monday.

This process will enable WeWork to make the decision to become publicly traded, the company said.

(This story has been refiled to correct paragraph 1 to say that company said on Monday, not filed on Monday).