Pigeons sit on a table at a branch of Costa Coffee in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, April 21, 2017. Picture taken April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) said on Thursday that Chinese authorities have approved the sale of its Costa coffee chain to Coca-Cola (KO.N).

The company said that it still needs approval from European Union regulators for the deal to close.