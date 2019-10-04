Damage to Spain's food sector from U.S. tariffs is 'unacceptable': minister

MADRID (Reuters) - Damage to Spain’s food and agriculture sector from U.S. tariffs on European Union products is unacceptable, acting Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said on Friday.

Spain estimates the duties, which the United States said on Wednesday it would slap on products including wine and cheese as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies, will affect around 1 billion euros of exports a year.

“We consider it unacceptable that the Spanish agri-food sector suffers or could suffer trade retaliation as a result of this aviation dispute,” Luis Planas said at a regular news conference.