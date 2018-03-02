FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Deals - Americas
March 2, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Deason sues Xerox to allow new board nominations

Arjun Panchadar

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Darwin Deason filed a new lawsuit against Xerox Corp (XRX.N) on Friday after it refused to allow him to make nominations to its board after a deadline, the latest blows in a row over its proposed merger with Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

Deason said on Monday he had the right to nominate directors, despite missing a deadline, because the current board had made a series of significant decisions and disclosures to stockholders after the deadline.

Xerox earlier on Friday said Deason did not have the right to nominate directors outside of the nomination window. (bit.ly/2HX4y5x)

Deason and fellow shareholder and hedge fund manager Carl Icahn are trying to stop Japan’s Fujifilm from taking over Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal.

The two investors, who control 15 percent of Xerox, argue the transaction dramatically undervalues the company and“disproportionately” favors Fuji.

    "We need a strategy that is grounded in reality, not wishful thinking. In the coming weeks, that is exactly what we will lay out for your consideration" Icahn and Deason said in a joint statement. (bit.ly/2CTDKPM)

    Related Coverage

    Shares of Xerox were down 1.5 percent at $30.10 in early trading.

    Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Patrick Graham

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.