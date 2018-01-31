FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Technology Photos
January 31, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Xerox reports fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Printer and copier maker Xerox Corp (XRX.N) reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as tumbling demand for office printing took a toll on its results.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $196 million, or 78 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $185 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue was nearly flat at $2.75 billion.

Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T) is set to take over Xerox, and combine the U.S. company into their joint venture Fuji Xerox in an effort to cut costs, the companies said in a separate statement.

Billionaire investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who collectively hold over 15 percent of Xerox, had jointly pushed the photocopier pioneer to explore strategic options, oust its “old guard,” including its CEO Jeff Jacobson.

    (This version of the story corrects last paragraph to say the two investors ‘pushed’, not ‘persuaded’ Xerox to explore options)

    Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.