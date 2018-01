HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has picked Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as joint sponsors for its proposed IPO, IFR reported.

FILE PHOTO: A journalist takes picture of Xiaomi's new mobile phone Mi Max at its launch in Beijing, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The initial public offering could be the world’s biggest tech float this year - valuing the company at up to $100 billion - and is expected to come in the second half of the year, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.