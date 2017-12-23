Home Depot held internal discussions to buy XPO Logistics: Recode

(Reuters) - Home Depot Inc has held internal discussions in recent months to buy XPO Logistics Inc, one of the largest publicly traded U.S. freight-hauling and logistics companies, technology news website Recode reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

Shares of XPO touched a record high at $86.80, while Home Depot shares were marginally down at $187.93. (bit.ly/2kFZ0lX)

Representatives for Home Depot and XPO declined to comment.