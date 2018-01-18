FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Business News
January 18, 2018 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe president says his nation is 'open for business' ahead of Davos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe is “open for business” and foreign investment in the southern African country is safe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday at a function ahead of next week’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

Mnangagwa, who swept to power last year after a de facto coup ousted former president Robert Mugabe, told the gathering of government officials and business leaders that he was going to the Davos meetings to “dispel the perception” that Zimbabwe is “an isolated island.”

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.