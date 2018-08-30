FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's ZTE posts 1.1 billion first-half loss on impact from U.S. supplier ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) (0763.HK) reported a first-half net loss of 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) on Thursday, weighed down by a ban on U.S. firms selling parts to the Chinese telecom equipment maker that forced it to cease operations for three months.

FILE PHOTO: The company name of ZTE is seen outside the ZTE R&D building in Shenzhen, China April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

The result compared with the 7 billion to 9 billion yuan net loss estimate disclosed last month, and the 2.3 billion yuan profit booked in the same period a year earlier.

Operating revenue in the first half fell 27.0 percent to 39.4 billion yuan.

In June, the network equipment and smartphone maker paid the United States $1.4 billion in penalties in a deal to have the supplier ban lifted. The ban, imposed in April in relation to sanction violations, crippled ZTE and became a source of friction in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

($1 = 6.8300 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Sijia Jiang and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
