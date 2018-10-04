U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan: NATO statement

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan, a statement from NATO military headquarters in Kabul said on Thursday.

The service member, assigned to NATO’s Resolute Support training and advisory mission, was not identified. The statement said the incident was under investigation.

At least six U.S. servicemen have been killed in Afghanistan this year in combat incidents or insider attacks by members of the Afghan forces. The Pentagon says there are about 14,000 U.S. service members in Afghanistan.

The U.S. military mission in Afghanistan is focused mainly on guiding and aiding Afghan forces, and also fighting extremist groups including Islamic State’s affiliate in the country’s east.