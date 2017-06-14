FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. defence chief Mattis says he has power to set Afghan troop levels
#Top News
June 14, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. defence chief Mattis says he has power to set Afghan troop levels

1 Min Read

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 13, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Wednesday he now had authority to set troop levels in Afghanistan and would deliver a revised strategy for the conflict there to the White House in the coming weeks.

In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Mattis said President Donald Trump had given him the authority to set troop levels in Afghanistan at noon on Tuesday. Reuters reported the move on Tuesday.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Paul Simao

