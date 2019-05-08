South Asia News
May 8, 2019 / 6:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. will need forces in Afghanistan until no insurgency left: Dunford

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will need to keep counterterrorism forces in Afghanistan until there is no insurgency left in the country, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday, suggesting a far longer military presence even after more than 17 years of war.

“I think we will need to maintain a counterterrorism presence as long as an insurgency continues in Afghanistan,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said during a congressional hearing.

The United States is currently in talks with the Taliban to seek an end to the nearly 18-year-long conflict.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below