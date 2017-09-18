FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to send over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan: Mattis
#South Asia News
September 18, 2017 / 7:53 PM / a month ago

U.S. to send over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan: Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis gives a news conference after a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday the United States would send over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan and that most were either on their way or had been notified of their deployment.

“It is exactly over 3,000 somewhat and frankly I haven’t signed the last of the orders right now as we look at specific, small elements that are going,” Mattis told reporters.

Reuters previously reported that the United States would send about 3,500 additional troops to Afghanistan.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

