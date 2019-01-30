Afghan president accuses Pakistan of holding 'keys to war'

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a live TV broadcast at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan January 28, 2019. Presidential Palace office/Handout via REUTERS

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday the “keys to war are in Islamabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi”, accusing Pakistan of being a safe haven for cross-border militant activities.

Ghani said by contrast the “key to peace was in Afghanistan” — at a time when peace talks to end the 17-year war between the Taliban and U.S. officials have gained momentum.

He was speaking at a national conference for youth and peace in Kabul.