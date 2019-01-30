Top News
January 30, 2019 / 2:06 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Afghan president accuses Pakistan of holding 'keys to war'

1 Min Read

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a live TV broadcast at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan January 28, 2019. Presidential Palace office/Handout via REUTERS

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday the “keys to war are in Islamabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi”, accusing Pakistan of being a safe haven for cross-border militant activities.

Ghani said by contrast the “key to peace was in Afghanistan” — at a time when peace talks to end the 17-year war between the Taliban and U.S. officials have gained momentum.

He was speaking at a national conference for youth and peace in Kabul.

Reporting by Hameed Farzad, Sayed Hassib; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below