Afghan president accuses Pakistan of holding 'keys to war'

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday the “keys to war are in Islamabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi”, accusing Pakistan of being a safe haven for cross-border militant activities.
Ghani said by contrast the “key to peace was in Afghanistan” — at a time when peace talks to end the 17-year war between the Taliban and U.S. officials have gained momentum.
He was speaking at a national conference for youth and peace in Kabul.
Reporting by Hameed Farzad, Sayed Hassib; Editing by Alison Williams