Saudi Arabia: Afghan peace talks to yield 'very positive' results

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi ambassador to Washington said on Thursday that Afghan peace talks held in the United Arab Emirates would produce “very positive results by the beginning of next year”.

Khalid bin Salman added on his Twitter account that the talks were productive and would “help promote intra-Afghan dialogue towards ending the conflict”.

The U.S. special envoy for Afghan peace talks arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to meet government leaders following his discussions with Taliban representatives in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.