Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban on Saturday as a move to end American’s longest war and bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan.

“We are working to finally end America’s longest war and bring our troops back home,” a White House statement quoted Trump as saying of the deal signed earlier in Doha.