U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DOHA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Doha on Saturday to witness a U.S. troop withdrawal deal that could end the war in Afghanistan.

Pompeo arrived in Qatar’s capital on a flight from Washington after refuelling in Germany, according to a pool report.

The signing ceremony between the United States and Taliban Islamist militants is set to take place in Doha on Saturday afternoon.