WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday rebuffed a proposal to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and replace them with private security forces.

U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis attends a news conference at Libertador Building in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

“When the Americans put their nation’s credibility on the line, privatising it is probably not a wise idea,” Mattis told reporters.