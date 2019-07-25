Pompeo, Ghani agree to 'accelerate efforts' to end war in Afghanistan: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a joint news conference with President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani agreed that it was time to “accelerate efforts” to end the war in Afghanistan, the State Department said on Thursday.

Pompeo and Ghani spoke by phone on Wednesday, the State Department said. Pompeo assured Ghani that the United States remains committed to a conditions-based drawdown of troops, according to the State Department.

Violence flared in Kabul on Thursday, with two explosions taking place moments after a bus carrying government employees was hit by a blast, killing five people.