South Asia News
October 13, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Taliban says will continue talks with U.S.special envoy for peace efforts in Afghanistan

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Taliban leaders and the newly-appointed U.S. special envoy for peace efforts in Afghanistan will continue to hold meetings to discuss ways to end the ongoing war, the Taliban said in a statement on Saturday.

Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born U.S.diplomat, met with Taliban leaders in Qatar on Friday in an effort to find a way to end the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan.

“Both sides spoke (about) an end to the occupation and peaceful solution to the Afghan issue ... Both sides agreed to continue meeting in the future,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi, Writing by Rupam Jain,

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
