Trump says U.S. in 'very strong' negotiations in Afghanistan

PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was “in very strong” peace negotiations in Afghanistan but he did not known whether they would be successful.

“We are talking about peace and we’ll see if that happens,” Trump told reporters after delivering a Thanksgiving Day holiday message to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, scene of one of America’s longest-ever wars. “We have negotiations going on. I don’t know that they are going to be successful, probably they’re not. Who knows? They might be, they might not be.”