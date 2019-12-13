Top News
December 13, 2019 / 3:55 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

U.S. officials take 'brief pause' from Taliban talks after attack on American base

FILE PHOTO: U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a debate at Tolo TV channel in Kabul, Afghanistan April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani/File Photo

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday his team was taking “a brief pause” from talks with the Taliban after an attack on a crucial U.S. base this week.

Khalilzad had renewed talks with Taliban negotiators earlier this month on steps that could lead to a ceasefire and a settlement of the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

But Taliban suicide bombers targeted a key U.S. military base on Wednesday. The attack on Bagram base killed two civilians and wounded more than 70 others.

“I met Talibs today, I expressed outrage about attack on Bagram,” Khalilzad wrote on Twitter, adding “we’re taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic”.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi, Writing by Rupam Jain and Muralikumar Anantharaman

