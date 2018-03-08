U.S.' Tillerson says greater freedom the answer for Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday the answer to political turmoil in Ethiopia was greater freedoms, and that the country’s state of emergency should be lifted as quickly as possible.

African Union (AU) Commission Chairman Moussa Faki, of Chad, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stand for news photographers after their meeting at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We share and recognise concerns over incidents of violence,” he told a news conference in Addis Ababa after meeting Ethiopia’s foreign minister. “We do firmly believe that the answer is greater freedom.”

“While we appreciate the government’s responsibility to maintain control ...it is important that country moves on past the state of emergency as quickly as possible.”