U.S. airline passenger complaints jump 70 percent in April

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday said airline passenger complaints jumped by 70 percent in April after a series of high-profile incidents including the removal of a passenger from a United Airlines flight.

The Department said it received 1,909 complaints about airline service from consumers, up 70 percent over April 2016. Many high-profile incidents on airlines have been captured on cellphone videos in recent months, prompting congressional hearings with airline executives that raised questions about customer service and airline policies. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)