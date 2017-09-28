FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government auditor to look into airline IT disruptions -letter
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 19 days ago

U.S. government auditor to look into airline IT disruptions -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Government Accountability Office will examine a series of technology failures among major airlines that resulted in thousands of flight cancellations, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Senator Bill Nelson of Florida sought the probe in August after a series of airline IT failures.

In August 2016, Delta Air Lines Inc was forced to ground 2,000 flights after a small fire resulted in a “massive failure” at the airline’s technology center.

Other disruptions include one that prompted Southwest Airlines Co to cancel over 2,000 flights in 2016 and two outages at United Continental Holdings Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

