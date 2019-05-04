Boeing 737 goes into Florida river with 136 on board, no fatalities

(Reuters) - A Boeing 737 commercial jet with 136 people on board slid into the St. John’s River near Jacksonville, Florida after landing on Friday, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Jacksonville said.

The mayor of Jacksonville said on Twitter that everyone on board the flight was “alive and accounted for” but that crews were working to control jet fuel on the water.

“The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The flight was arriving from Cuba, the air station spokesman said.

No further details were immediately available.