January 22, 2018 / 3:43 PM / a day ago

U.S. requiring enhanced cargo screening from Middle Eastern airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Monday it is requiring six Middle Eastern carriers to participate in an enhanced cargo screening program as part of an effort to raise global aviation security.

The emergency amendment covers Egypt Air operating out of Cairo International Airport, Royal Jordanian operating out of Queen Alia International Airport, Saudia operating out of King Abdul-Aziz International Airport and King Khalid International Airport, Qatar Airways operating out of Doha International Airport and Emirates and Etihad operating out of Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport. The U.S. government is requiring all cargo originating from those airports to be screened and secured under Air Cargo Advance Screening protocols. The TSA said most of the requirements are already being voluntarily applied by airlines around the world.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

