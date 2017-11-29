U.S. arms sales jump 25 percent in FY 2017

(Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which implements foreign arms sales, on Wednesday announced sales of $41.93 billion for fiscal 2017, a 25 percent rise from a year earlier.

The agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Defense, said sales included $32.02 billion funded by partner nations through the Foreign Military Sales system and $6.04 billion funded by the State Department's Foreign Military Financing. (bit.ly/2AfrSd7)