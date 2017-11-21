FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as US-Asia oil trade flow grows
Sections
Featured
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
Zimbabwe
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
Analysis
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 10:06 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as US-Asia oil trade flow grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said it will list a new futures contract that prices the spread between West Texas Intermediate and Middle East benchmark Dubai as the flow of U.S. crude to Asia rises.

The January WTI-Dubai crude oil futures contract could start trading on Dec. 18 pending all relevant Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulatory review periods, CME said in a notice on its website late on Monday.

Each contract will represent 1,000 barrels.

Asian refiners see U.S. crude as an alternative to their regular sour supply from the Middle East especially as OPEC producers such as Saudi Arabia reduced allocation to their customers in Asia, said Nicolas Dupuis, senior director of energy products at CME Group.

“The WTI-Dubai spread we are launching provides an instrument to lock the differential between WTI and Dubai,” he said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.