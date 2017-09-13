Indirect bidders buy least U.S. 30-year bonds since November

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks on Wednesday purchased their smallest share of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds at an auction in 10 months, according to U.S. Treasury Department data.

The U.S. Treasury awarded 58.79 percent of the $12 billion of 30-year bonds offered, less than the 66.79 percent at the 30-year auction last month and their smallest percentage since November when it was 54.45 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)