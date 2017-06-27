U.S. awards 5-year note at weakest bidding since February

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $34 billion of five-year government debt to the weakest demand in four months, resulting in a yield of 1.828 percent, the lowest yield for this maturity at an auction since November, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year notes offered came in at 2.33, the lowest since February. This measure of overall auction demand retreated from 2.67 in May, which was the highest in five months. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)