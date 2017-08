NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $20 billion of cash management bills at an interest rate above 1 percent for the first time since November 2008, Treasury data showed.

The short-term government debt issue will mature on Aug. 15 and pay an interest rate of 1.010 percent to investors. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)