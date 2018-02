NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $22 billion in one-year bills at an interest rate 2.020 percent, which was the first time this maturity was sold above 2 percent since August 2008, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury also sold $60 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 1.495 percent, the highest rate at an auction since Sept. 2008. (Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)