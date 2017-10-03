September U.S. car sales highest in 12 years

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Americans bought cars and light trucks at the fastest rate in a dozen years in September as many drivers scrambled to replace vehicles lost to hurricanes that struck Texas and Florida in the past six weeks.

The seasonally adjusted annual sales rate for all U.S. light vehicles hit 18.57 million units last month, up from 16.14 million in August and well above the 16.9 million forecast in a Reuters poll. It was the highest sales rate since July 2005. (Reporting by Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)