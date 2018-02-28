Trump proposal to privatize air traffic control lacks support -key congressman

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Tuesday there is not enough support in Congress to move forward with President Donald Trump’s proposal to privatize the air traffic control system.

Republican Representative Bill Shuster said in a statement that the “air traffic control reform provisions did not reach the obvious level of support needed to pass Congress.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)